Filmmaker Avinash Das arrested by Ahmedabad police

Filmmaker Avinash Das was detained in connection with a case where he shared a photo on social media of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.While talking about the matter, Ashwini Chaudhary tweeted, “Director friend Avinash Das was arrested today morning by (the) crime branch of Gujarat Police. His anticipatory bail application is pending in Supreme Court.”

Das had also posted a painting, insulting the national flag. The Ahmedabad Crime Branch filed a case against him under section 469 of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act, as well as a section related to respect for national symbols.Avinash Das, the Mumbai-based filmmaker, is known for directing the 2017 film “Anaarkali Of Aarah” starring Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi. He also directed Raat Baaki Hai, which was released in 2021, and Netflix series ‘She‘.Das will be produced in the Ahmedabad Metro Court tomorrow.

