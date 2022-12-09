Filmmaker Bishnu Palchaudhuri passes away due to cancer

Noted filmmaker Bishnu Palchaudhri passed away on Thursday battling cancer battling cancer. He was diagnosed with lung cancer recently and undergoing treatment. Bishnu Chowdhury was hospitalised last month after falling critically ill and during that period, he was diagnosed with lung cancer. He went to Mumbai for treatment and had first session of chemotherapy. According to family, he came back to Kolkata on December 6, and suddenly his condition deteriorated. He was rushed to the hospital and was kept on ventilator. Bishnu Palchaudhuri was the one who had introduced the concept of mega serial into Bengali entertainment industry. His show ‘Janani’, starring none other than Supriya Devi is one of the iconic TV shows of Bengali small screen.

The multi-starrer TV drama featured many eminent artists including Anuradha Roy, Shankar Chakraborty, Kushal Chakraborty, Reshmi Sen, Kaushik Sen and others. Late artists Mrinal Mukhopadhyay and Sonali Chakraborty were also a part of the show. ‘Shanti’, which introduced Mandira Bedi to the audience, inspired the late director to make a Bengali mega serial. He has always been vocal, how ‘Shanti’ and its storytelling inspired him to direct a mega-serial. He also directed ‘Debdasi’, a TV show which featured actress Swastika Mukherjee.