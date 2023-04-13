Filmmaker David Dhawan undergoes Angioplasty due to complications from diabetes

Ace filmmaker David Dhawan who is suffering from chronic diabetes has not been in excellent condition for the past two years recently underwent angioplasty. The senior filmmaker underwent angioplasty a few weeks ago, but this information has now come to light. The operation was carried out at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai (on Charni Road). According to ETimes, a stent was also inserted. A few weeks ago, David Dhawan suffered major heart problems, due to which he had to undergo angioplasty. It has to be noted that it was not reported then, because the filmmaker’s family managed to keep the news under wraps.

Now, David Dhawan is absolutely fine, and taking care of his health. His two sons, Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan are taking care of their father like ideal sons. "Mrs Lali Dhawan, Varun and Rohit were very worried during the phase that his heart problem began, but everything is fine now. Touchwood," the source added. For the unversed, in Bangkok, David Dhawan fell in the gym and hurt his throat and knee. He was badly in pain. During the shoot of Main Tera Hero, Varun Dhawan realised that he loves his father a lot. While speaking about the same, he told the same portal that David Dhawan passed out on the sets of the film. He got panicked, as many people thought that he was gone. At that time, Varun Dhawan realised that he loved his dad a lot. He took him to the hospital at the right time, and saved his life. Talking about David Dhawan, his last directorial venture was the Coolie No 1 remake, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. On the work front, Varun Dhawan has teamed up with Samantha for Citadel India. Just a few days back, leaked footages of the actor shooting for the series went viral. And now, it has come about that Sikander Kher has joined hands with Varun Dhawan and Samantha for the upcoming show. The makers are slowly finalising the cast for the Hindi version of Citadel India and Sikandar is the latest addition.