Filmmaker Faruk Kabir, Rukhsar Rehman to divorce after 13 years of marriage

Actress Rukhsar Rehman and director-producer Faruk Kabir, who got married in 2010, seemed to be going through a rough patch. As per reports, the couple are heading for separation. She was earlier married to Asad Ahmed with whom she has a daughter named Aisha Ahmed. Now, as per the Hindustan Times report, Rukhsar and Faruk are set to head for divorce. A source close to the couple shared, “The two have been dealing with a lot of problems for the past few months and could not resolve the differences amicably despite several discussions.

Hence, they have now involved families and are heading for divorce. Their family members are well aware of their decision. In fact, they have officially met to discuss the same.”

However, nothing is confirmed as the two stars have not yet clarified anything about the same. Having said that, the source also informed the leading daily that Rehman is looking for more work. “Her daughter is busy with her own career and hence she also wants to focus on hers. She has been keeping a low profile for the last few years but is a very strong woman always trying to grow,” the source added.Rehman, who made her Bollywood debut with Deepak Anand’s Yaad Rakhegi Duniya opposite Aditya Pancholi, has been a part of various films like PK, God Tussi Great Ho and Khuda Hafiz 2.

