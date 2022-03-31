Filmmaker Karan Johar gets troll over promotion a matrimonial site exclusively for IIT and IIM alumni

Dharma Productions owner Karan Johar has landed into another conterversy for his matrimonial site ad in which he promoted IIT and IIM alumn. Karan Johar is getting immensly troll for this in the ad he said “They invite alumni of the top 10-15 colleges from all fields to register and find a match amongst each other!”

Slamming Karan Johar over it one user wrote “Are you serious?? If this isn't a joke then you are by endorsing this ridiculous platform” while other wrote “This whole concept is so offensive.. Are they trying to say that an IIT/IIM alumni will be mentally compatible only with another IIT/IIM alumni?! Ridiculous!”

Recently Karan Johar had also announced remake of Malayalam movie 'Hridayam'. “'I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu – all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema. Thank you @visakhsubramaniam & @cinemasmerryland for this huge win. Can't wait for you to see it! More updates incoming, stay tuned!” he said.

