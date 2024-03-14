Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Steps into Politics, Declares Candidacy for Lok Sabha Elections

Noted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has made a groundbreaking announcement, revealing his foray into the realm of politics with intentions to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This unexpected move has stirred significant interest and speculation across the political landscape. RGV declared that he would be contesting the elections from Pithapuram Assembly Constituency in the State.

SUDDEN DECISION..Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTING from PITHAPURAM 💪💐 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 14, 2024

“SUDDEN DECISION.. Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTEING from PITHAPURAM (sic.)” he wrote in his post. Interestingly, the director’s announcement came minutes after the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Jena Sena alliance declared that Tollywood star actor and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan would be fielded from the Pithapuram seat. RGV, is an Indian film director, screenwriter and producer, known for his works in Telugu cinema in addition to Hindi, Kannada language films, and television. Varma has directed films across multiple genres, including parallel cinema and docudrama noted for their gritty realism, technical finesse, and craft.