Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to contest Lok Sabha polls from Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 14 : Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has confirmed his candidature from the Pithapuram constituency in Andhra Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.

He took to X and confirmed the news, saying, "Sudden decision..am happy to inform that i am contesting from Pithapuram."

https://x.com/RGVzoomin/status/1768217665800466893?s=20

He added, "To all those doubting , I AM SUPER SERIOUS"

https://x.com/RGVzoomin/status/1768247431307870366?s=20

Shortly after Pawan's announcement of contesting from Pithapuram, RGV tweeted.

After seat sharing between TDP-BJP-Janasena, Pithapuram TDP seat has been given to Janasena. And Today Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan announced that he will be constesting from Pithapuram seat.

TDP former MLA and aspirant SVSN Varma's followers criticised TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and burnt TDP posters.

Meanwhile, Film director Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that he would contest from Pithapuram

Earlier Ram Gopal Varma had lashed out at the TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, TDP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Nara Lokesh Jana Sena Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan for an alleged protest outside his office in Hyderabad regarding his political potboiler, 'Vyooham'.

Ram Gopal Varma is well-known in Telugu and Hindi cinema for his gangster and political-themed films. Among many other noteworthy films, he has directed Satya (1998), Company (2002), Sarkar (2005), Rangeela (1995), and Bhoot (2003).

