Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's Instagram Account Hacked

Tigmanshu Dhulia, renowned filmmaker famous for movies like ‘Haasil’ and ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, has fallen victim to a hacked Instagram account. The director has taken immediate action by lodging a complaint with the police. According to reports, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Instagram account was hacked and the hacker began sending messages to the director’s friends and contacts, seeking financial assistance. This alarming discovery was made when a concerned friend contacted him about the suspicious messages, revealing the hacking incident.

In the past a number of filmi celebs have fallen prey to hacking, renowned names like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu and Nora Fatehi have had similar such experiences.

On the professional front, Tigmanshu Dhulia has completed the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Ghamasan’, featuring Arshad Warsi and Prateek Gandhi. Additionally, he is set to commence work on the second season of his popular OTT show ‘The Great Indian Murder’, where Prateek Gandhi will be starring alongside Richa Chadha.Recently he has been honoured with the life membership of International Film And Television Club of Asian Academy of Film & Television by Sandeep Marwah President Marwah Films & Video Studios.

