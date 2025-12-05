Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah Ventures into Digital Content and Music

Film producer and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah has launched a brand-new music label, ‘Sunshine Music’, under his banner Sunshine Pictures, marking a significant expansion of his creative ventures. Known for backing impactful cinema and memorable soundtracks, Vipul has now introduced a dedicated vertical aimed at discovering, nurturing, and promoting emerging musical talent. The label’s first offering, Shubhaarambh, was unveiled in a special ceremony at Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple, symbolising a sacred and auspicious beginning. Announcing the initiative on Instagram, Vipul wrote, “Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures proudly announce a new era of storytelling on our YouTube platform. We are now a full-scale digital content platform bringing web-shows, documentaries, vertical dramas & micro-stories, all under one roof.”

He also revealed the platform’s first project, ‘Bawra Mann’, presented by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, produced by Aashin A. Shah, created by Sanjay Upadhyay, and directed by Sachin Khot. Bawra Mann follows the journey of Ishaan, a brilliant yet unsettled techie from Bengaluru whose relentless pursuit of success blinds him to his true purpose—empowering rural women through meaningful innovation. His world shifts dramatically after a confrontation with Megha, a bold and confident leader who compels him to face his fragile masculinity and deep-seated biases. The project is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, while Suresh Thomas, head of music, leads the creative vision and launch of the label’s first major release.

Vipul’s previous films—including Namastey London, London Dreams, Action Replayy, and Singh Is Kinng—remain celebrated for their soulful and timeless music. With Sunshine Music, he aims to continue delivering powerful musical narratives while opening doors for new talent.