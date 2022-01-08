Finally Neha Dhupia reveals, her son's name, know the reason behind this unique name

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally revealed their son's name, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. “We are happy and extremely proud that we attach both our names with our son and daughter’s (Mehr) name. There you go, three months later, now you know what we call him,” said Neha Dhupia.

She further opened about the meaning of the name, “Guriq means one with God. One from God and savior of the world. It is a different name and we love it, even the spelling is beautiful and unusual. The credit for the name goes to the mother, and the credit for the spelling goes to the father [Angad].”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi last year October welcomed their second child, the actress said they had several options for the name, “I came up with the name, but when it comes to a child, it is always a combined effort. We are glad that we zeroed in on Guriq, because we love the sound of it. He (her son) also reacts beautifully to the name. He is just three months, and now he recognizes sounds way more,” said Neha.

She also recalls the journey of finding the name, “I stumbled upon the name, and the meaning was beautiful. We always wanted something that has a beautiful meaning and is a slightly unusual name. The most important thing was that both mom and dad had to come around it. Mom came around instantly and Guriq’s dad took a while to come around, but I’m glad he did”, said the actress.