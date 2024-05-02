Finally! Release date of 'Panchayat 3' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Makers of 'Panchayat 3' on Thursday announced the release date of the TV series.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the light-hearted entertainer is all set to return with the new season on May 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The new season will bring back the series' cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat S3 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. It will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On expanding the 'Panchayat' franchise, Manish Menghani, director - content licensing, Prime Video India, said, "Panchayat is one of the most loved Indian Amazon Originals, resonating not only with audiences in India but also across the globe. The love for this heartwarming comedy lies in its simplistic narrative that's rooted in the slow-paced village life and is tightly woven through its satirical treatment of the daily issues faced by the residents of Phulera. The third season delivers all that and more."

He added, "With its engaging and thought-provoking story, rustic backdrop, incredible direction and enthralling performances, Panchayat has today become a part of pop culture with its characters and storyline capturing the audience's imagination and becoming truly iconic. It has been a fantastic experience to collaborate once again with The Viral Fever, the creators, who share our vision of using the power of storytelling to showcase our country's myriad cultures and traditions. I am sure viewers will enjoy watching the latest season of Panchayat."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor