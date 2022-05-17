FIR lodged against comedian Bharti Singh for hurting Sikh community

Bharti Singh has landed in legal trouble over her beard joke in old video. An FIR has been registered against Bharti in Punjab's Adampur police station. The actor-host has been accused of hurting sentiments of the Sikh community. The case was registered on the complaint of Ravidas Tiger Force chief Jassi Tallan. According to the FIR copy, the Bharti has been accused of mocking Sikhs by citing examples of their moustaches and beards in an old video. The development comes a day after Bharti was charged under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per a report on India Today, an FIR was also filed on the complaint of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in Amritsar, Punjab on Monday. The controversy erupted after an old video of Bharti went viral online. In the said video, Bharti had said: "Beard-moustache has many benefits; drink milk and put some of the beard in your mouth, it will taste nothing less than seviyaan [dessert]." The actress-comedienne had also joked about men having lice in their beards. After the video sparked controversy on social media, Bharti issued an apology on the internet. The comedienne uploaded a video to apologise and clarify the her intentions were not to hurt the sentiments of any community. She also urged people to forgive her if anyone is hurt by her comments. "Main comedy karti hoon logo ko khush karne ke liye na ki kisi ka dil dukhane ke liye .agar meri kisi baat se koi hurt hua ho tho maaf kar dena aapni behan samjh ke #punjabi #proudpunjabi #love #respect," she captioned her video.