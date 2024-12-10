F.I.R. reunion: Kavita Kaushik bonds with Aamir Ali over good old times

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : If you loved watching 'F.I.R.' show on TV, then the latest post of actress Kavita Kaushik will make you nostalgic.

The actor recently reunited with her 'F.I.R.' co-stars Aamir Ali, Sapna Sikarwar, Gopi Bhalla and Sandeep Anand.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDYiY7WoC_v/?hl=en&img_index=6

Taking to Instagram, Kavita shared several images from her reunion with F.I.R. cast.

"Hayye Daiyya kahan jaau mai F.i.R likhaaun #This (red heart emeojis) #My #whole #heart @aamirali

@sapna_sikarwar08 @gopibhalla @sandeepaanand Gulguley , Shashank and some important members were missed," she captioned the post.

Aamir reacted to the post by writing, "love you" in the comment section.

"FIR was one of the best shows. Really enjoyed watching it," a fan wrote.

Kavita rose to fame with her stint in 'F.I.R.' show, which aired on SAB TV.

FIR ran for nine years, from 2006 to 2015. It was also director Shashank Bali's first TV show. He later helmed comedy shows like Lapataganj, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, May I Come In Madam?, Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai.

