Firing at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; 24 Bullets Fired by Three Men

Multiple shots were fired at YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's residence in Haryana's Gurugram on early Sunday morning. According to reports over two dozen bullets have been fired between 5am to 6am.

Reports indicate the gunfire targeted the ground and first floors of the building, while Yadav resides on the second and third floors. He was not present at the time of the attack. Police rushed to the scene, collected forensic samples, and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and further action will follow once a formal complaint is filed by Yadav’s family.

Authorities confirmed that three men opened fire before fleeing the spot.This incident comes just weeks after a similar spate of targeted firings in Canada. In the past two weeks, two gangs opened fire at a café in Surrey owned by Indian actor and comedian Kapil Sharma. While no injuries were reported in either attack, police said the shooters’ intent was to “instill fear” rather than harm staff or customers.