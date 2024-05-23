Firoz Khan Dies: Amitabh Bachchan's Lookalike from 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan looked like and 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' fame Firoz Khan passed away due to a heart attack in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on May 23.

Firoz Khan, an actor and mimic artist best known for his role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and known for mimicking Amitabh, has worked in several television series and films, including Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, Jija Ji Chhat Par Hain, Saheb Bibi Aur Boss, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, and Shaktimaan. He acted in the films and songs, including Adnan Sami's popular song Thodi Si Tu Lift Kara De.

Also Read | 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Vidisha Srivastava uses homemade facial scrub during monsoons.

Khan was seen performing his final performance at the Voter Mahotsav at Badaun Club on May 4, which was well received by the audience. His official Instagram account is likewise full of videos that mimic Big B.