First Femina Miss India Meher Castelino passes away

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 : The Indian pageant and fashion fraternity is mourning the passing away of Meher Castelino, the country's first Femina Miss India and a celebrated fashion journalist.

A pioneer in the fashion industry, she paved the way for generations of Indian women to step into the public eye with confidence and aspiration.

Her death was confirmed by the Femina Miss India Organisation, which announced it through a social media tribute. Describing her as a trailblazer, the organisation said Castelino "opened doors, set standards and laid the foundation for generations of women to dream fearlessly". As the inaugural Femina Miss India titleholder, her victory marked a defining moment in the history of Indian pageantry.

The Instagram handle of Femina Miss India posted, "With profound sorrow, we mourn the passing of Meher Castelino, Femina Miss India 1964 and the very first Femina Miss India. A true trailblazer, she opened doors, set standards and laid the foundation for generations of women to dream fearlessly. A pioneer in the truest sense, her legacy lives on through the journeys she made possible and the dreams she helped shape. Our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones. May her soul rest in peace and her legacy forever shine."

The official account also posted a video featuring her ramp walk. Calling Meher the symbol of grace, dignity and quiet strength, the post remembered her as a pioneer who shaped the early fashion and pageant landscape in India. It highlighted her role in redefining elegance and inspiring generations of women.

"Our late Femina Miss India 1964, Meher Castelino, embodied an unmatched aura of grace, dignity and quiet strength," the caption reads.

"A true trailblazer of her time, she not only made her mark in the fashion industry but also paved the way for generations of women who followed on this very stage. Her presence redefined elegance, and her journey became a beacon of inspiration for countless dreams. Her legacy lives on through the values she stood for. We honour Meher ji by carrying forward her quiet grace, resilience and timeless elegance in everything we do," the caption further reads.

Born in Mumbai, Meher rose to national prominence when she was crowned the first Femina Miss India in 1964. Castelino's crowning came at a time when beauty contests and fashion culture were still evolving in India.

