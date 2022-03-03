First Look: Karan Johar introduces Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor with Bedhadak

Karan Johar has finally introduced Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor with his production venture titled Bedhadak. Kjo took to his official social media handle and announced her first Bollywood film ‘Bedhadak’ with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan where she will be co-starring with Dharma Cornerstone Agency's two other talents Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfatez Pirzada. "Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!"wrote the filmmaker.

Introducing Gurfateh Pirzada, Karan Johar wrote, "His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen!"Sharing the sizzling group posters, Karan Johar wrote, We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak! Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - #Lakshya, @shanayakapoor & @gurfatehpirzada! Directed by the exceptional #ShashankKhaitan." Bedhadak is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.A day earlier, the director-producer had shared that he will be announcing details regarding three new ‘members’ to his ‘family of storytelling.’ Sharing a video that featured talents like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who got a breakthrough in Bollywood by his production house Dharma Productions, KJo wrote a note about the same.