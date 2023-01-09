First look motion poster of Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor-starrer 'The Night Manager' out

Makers of the upcoming Anil Kapoor-starrer spy-thriller series 'The Night Manager' unveiled its first look motion poster on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar shared the poster which they captioned, "Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon - ek hotel ka night manager. #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager, #ComingSoon #TheNightManagerOnHotstar."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnLzzJupJ9d/

Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the upcoming series also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about the upcoming series, Anil Kapoor said, "I have always loved working on differentiated content and characters. The first time I read the script, I just fell in love with the character of Shelly Rungta. Shelly is a powerful man, a philanthropist and a perfect balance of wit and evil with imperceptible menace just like the story of the show - a perfect blend of entertainment and great storytelling. I thoroughly enjoyed working with some of the finest from the industry and one of the leading OTT platforms - Disney+ Hotstar and eagerly waiting to see audience's reaction to the show".

Aditya said, "I have always wanted to perform a multi-layered character in a series with a complex narrative arc, and when the platform approached me to play the title role in The Night Manager, I knew this was just the one I'd been looking for! My character Shaan is the kind of person who can effortlessly make people believe whatever he wants them to, and that perfectly mirrors what we as actors strive to achieve with our craft. I'm glad that the Disney+ Hotstar team and Sandeep Modi gave me this opportunity to play such an exciting character and I can't wait to bring him to audiences in India and around the world!"

Director Sandeep Modi, said, "This is my second association with Disney+ Hotstar and we've tried to raise the bar with this show, be it the storytelling, scale or technical finesse. It's always exhilarating and exasperating in equal measures to helm such a big show and I am super excited to present this tale of espionage, revenge and betrayal to the world."

The official release date of the spy thriller series is still awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

