First look of Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh from the sets of Anurag Basu's "Metro In Dino"

Excitement mounts as the first look of Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh from the sets of Anurag Basu's highly anticipated film "Metro In Dino" has been leaked. Directed by the acclaimed maverick Anurag Basu, known for his masterful storytelling, "Metro In Dino" is poised to be one of the most eagerly awaited films in Bollywood for 2024. The film is currently almost at the end of its shooting schedule and is slated for a 29th November release.

A source revealed, “Ali and Fatima are being paired for the first time together. They have a great friendship both on and off sets. They have wrapped up two schedules together and will be shooting for another schedule soon in Mumbai”.

Inspired by Basu's previous hit "Life in a... Metro," "Metro In Dino" boasts an ensemble cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkana Sen Sen, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher. The film promises to be a captivating romantic drama, reminiscent of its predecessor.



In the photograph, actors Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh are captured alongside director Anurag Basu, appearing soaked in water, indicating they may be filming a scene in the rain. The glimpse offers a tantalizing peek into the world being crafted by Basu and his team. The two actors have become great friends since the shoot began and share a great camaraderie on sets and are being paired opposite each other for the first time in a project