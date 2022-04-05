First look of Arya-starrer 'Captain' released

Chennai, April 5 The first look of director Shakti Soundar Rajan's upcoming film 'Captain', featuring actor Arya in the lead, has been released.

With actor Arya's previous films, 'Sarpatta Parambarai' and 'Teddy' emerging as hits, expectations from 'Captain' have increased considerably among trade circles.

Sources close to the unit say that the team took a year-and-a-half to create this single frame that has now been released as the first look. They say that this single frame distinctly gives an idea about the movie genre, which is going to be a high-octane adrenaline rush thriller ride.

The makers are extremely happy about Arya's unconditional support and insatiable dedication to this project.

Produced by Think Studios in association with actor Arya's The Show People, the film's shoot has already been wrapped up.

The post-production work is on in full swing.

Apart from Arya, other actors who will feature in the film include Simran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Harish Uthaman, Kavya Shetty, Gokul Anand, Suresh Menon, Bharath Raj and Ambuli Gokul.

D. Imman has scored the music for this film, which will have cinematography by S Yuva. Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Karky and editing is by Pradeep E Raghav.

