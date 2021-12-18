First look of 'Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage': Arushi Nishank's chemistry with Vishal Singh

Mumbai, Dec 18 Actor Arushi Nishank, who charmed the audience with her music video 'Wafa Raas Na Aayi', is set to unravel the magic again with her upcoming track 'Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage'.

The song's first look poster was released on Saturday.

Arushi is the daughter of former Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, known by his pen name 'Nishank'. The first look poster has a very urban British feel to it with cyan, indigo and other cool colours of the family dominating the frame.

'Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage', which also features Vishal Singh, has been composed by Oye Kunaal, who has also doubled up as a lyricist. The song, touted to portray an impeccable chemistry between Arushi and Vishal, will be soon released under the label of Zee Music Company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor