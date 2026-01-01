First look of John Cena, Eric Andre's 'Little Brother' out

Los Angeles [US], January 8 : The first look of the upcoming comedy film 'Little Brother,' which stars John Cena, Eric Andre and Michelle Monaghan, has been unveiled.

On Wednesday, Netflix posted a still, which appears to be from the film, on its official Instagram account.

'Little Brother' is directed by Matt Spicer, known for Ingrid Goes West. The film is written by Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel, the duo behind The D-Train.

The story follows a well-known real estate agent, played by John Cena. His planned and controlled life turns upside down when his strange and unexpected "little brother," played by Eric Andre, comes back into his life after a long time.

The film is produced by David Bernad under Middle Child Pictures, along with Ruben Fleischer.

Meanwhile, John Cena recently ended his long wrestling career. He lost to Gunther by submission in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event in December last year. Cena, a 17-time world champion, closed his wrestling journey after more than 20 years in the ring.

On the film front, Cena will also appear next in an action comedy titled The Leading Man. The film is based on a comic book series by Jeremy Haun and B Clay Moore and also stars Kevin Hart.

Cena was last seen in Heads of State with Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra. The film became the fourth most-watched Amazon MGM movie of all time, according to reports.

