First look of Neena Gupta's film 'Hindi-Vindi' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Veteran actor Neena Gupta is all set to be seen in 'Hindi-Vindi', which also stars 'The Archies' fame Mihir Ahuja.

On Wednesday, the first look of the film was unveiled. It showcases the film's lead stars in an intense and visually stunning frame. The poster hints at a storyline rich with emotion, drama, and music.

'Hindi-Vindi' has been created by filmmakers including director Ali Sayed, writer Jay Sharma and producers Aniket Deshkar, Anil Sharma and Sunny Shah.

Speaking about the film, director Ali Sayed said they are excited to share the first look of Hindi-Vindi with the world. "

"This film is a labour of love, and we can't wait for audiences to embark on this journey with us. The first look is just a glimpse of what's in store, and we believe it will leave everyone eagerly anticipating the release."

The film's music is composed by the award-winning musician duo Javed-Mohsin and Guy Sebastian, The film is in the final stages of post-production.

As per a statement, the film is a musical drama exploring intergenerational language barriers within the migrant community. 'Hindi-Vindi' is tentatively set to hit theatres in September 2024, close to Hindi Diwas, celebrating the Hindi Language.

In the coming months, Neena Gupta will also be seen in a Malayalam series.

Speaking with ANI, she also talked about working with Rakul Preet Singh in the tentatively titled film 'Made in India'.

"I have done a Malayalam series which will be out on Disney+ Hotstar very soon. Also, I have done a film with Rakul Preet Singh. So far, the film is called 'Made in India' but it could be changed. I am also a part of the film 'Baa'...it's with a dog," she shared.

Neena Gupta was last seen in the third season of 'Panchayat'.

Recently, she admitted facing challenges while shooting for 'Panchayat', which was shot in Mahodiya village of Madhya Pradesh.

"Working on Panchayat was challenging as I had to work on my language," Neena Gupta added.

Written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, 'Panchayat' traces the life of a young man from Delhi who joins as a secretary in a Panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh.

