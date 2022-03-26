First look of Nithiin-starrer 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' out

Chennai, March 26 The makers of director MS Raja Shekhar Reddy's upcoming Telugu film 'Macherla Niyojakavargam', featuring actor Nithiin in the lead, on Saturday released the first look of the film.

The action entertainer will be Nithiin's 31st film and sources say that the actor plays an IAS officer in the film.

He will be seen playing the district collector of Guntur in the film, a role he has never played before.

The poster has Nithiin sporting a getup that is completely different from his previous movies.

Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are bankrolling the project on behalf of Sreshth Movies in association with Aditya Movies & Entertainments.

Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa play the female leads in the film which is touted to be a commercial entertainer with political elements.

Music director Mahati Swara Sagar will be scoring music for a Nithiin film for the third time, after 'Bheeshma' and 'Maestro'. Prasad Murella cranks the camera, while Mamidala Thirupathi has penned the dialogues.

