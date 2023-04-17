First look of Sri Lankan spin wizard Muthaiah Muralidharan's biopic '800' unveiled

Mutthiah Muralitharan, the man who has quite a collection of cricketing records, turned a year old today. On the special occassion, first look of ‘800’, a biopic on former cricketer s been released on the star cricketer's birthday. Actor Madhur Mittal of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ fame plays the titular character Muthaiah Muralitharan, and Mahima Nambiyar appears as Madhimalar.

The ‘800’ in the title denotes the number of wickets taken Muralitharan in test matches, the maximum number of wickets in history by any bowler. Director MS Sripathy is a former associate of Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who made his directorial debut with the film ‘Kanimozhi’ (2010).The film also stars Narain, Nasser, Vela Ramamurty, Riythvika, Vadivukkarasi, Arul Doss, Hari Krishnan, Yog Japyee and Sharath Lohitashwa in important roles. The film’s shooting is completed, and it has been shot across Sri Lanka, Chennai, Cochin, England, and Australia.. The versatile cricketer’s biopic titled ‘800’ is produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English.

