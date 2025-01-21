First Pic of Saif Ali Khan From Hospital After Discharge from Lilavati Hospital Emerges (Watch Video)

Actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, six days after he was seriously injured in a knife attack during a burglary attempt at his Bandra home. The actor has left for his Bandra home, where heavy force has been deployed. Khan, has been advised complete bed rest for a week and asked not to receive visitors to prevent any infection. Wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, Saif Ali Khan was seen walking into his residence, surrounded by security for added protection.

Watch: Actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from the hospital and is now back at his residence. The first visuals show tight police security around his home, ensuring his safety after the recent attack pic.twitter.com/jsfWgcP0Zt — IANS (@ians_india) January 21, 2025

Saif Ali Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times by an intruder on Thursday morning. The attack took place at the actor's house in Bandra, which he shares with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, and their two kids. The actor reached Lilavati Hospital at 3 am on Thursday and had been admitted there since. He underwent a five-hour surgery at nearby Lilavati Hospital on Thursday and was shifted to the ICU later in the day. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body.

On Sunday, police arrested the 30-year-old accused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who changed his name to Vijay Das. Fakir was remanded in police custody for five days on Sunday. Police are likely to recreate the crime scene at Khan's residence with the accused, an official said on Sunday. The police say he had entered the residential building with the intent of burglary. The accused maintains that he was unaware of who Saif was and only targeted the house as he thought it belonged to someone rich.

