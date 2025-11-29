First schedule of YouTuber VJ Siddhu's debut film 'Dayanagaram' wrapped

Chennai, Nov 29 The makers of YouTuber V J Siddhu's debut film 'Dayangaram' on Saturday announced that the unit of the film had now wrapped up the film's first schedule.

Taking to its X timeline, Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, wrote, "A step closer to the big screens! #Dayangaram first schedule wrapped."

The film, which is being directed by VJ Siddhu himself, features the YouTuber in the lead role as well. The film has music by Siddhu Kumar and cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan. Editing for the film is being handled by Pradeep E Ragav and Art direction is by Vinoth Raj Kumar.

It may be recalled that actor actor Dhanush had released the announcement video of the film 'Dayangaram' in May this year.

The announcement video shared by the actor was noticed for its funny content. It begins with VJ Siddhu taking his dad along with him to meet the producer of the film, Ishari K Ganesh, who is also the founder and chancellor of Vels University.

Both father and son wait with parents who are looking to admit their children to the university. Siddhu's dad, who is intent on making his son succeed as a director, bolsters his confidence by saying he has a bound script and a video clip to show to the producer.

When they are called in to eventually meet the producer, he is busy signing documents. Without looking up, he keeps asking questions about the marks Siddhu's scored in school. Siddhu, whose marks are not too healthy, begins to wonder why the producer is asking him for his marks while they are here to ask him for a chance to make a film.

Eventually, Siddhu's dad interrupts the conversation and tells the Chancellor," Sir, forget the marks. My son will definitely make a great movie. Please give him a chance."

That is when the Chancellor realises Siddhu's come to ask for a chance. He asks Siddhu's dad to wait outside and asks him, "Usually, kids bring their dad along with them when they come for college admissions. Do people bring their dads along to ask for a chance to make a movie?" Siddhu convinces the producer and shows him a video of his.

Eventually, the producer is convinced and he calls up Siddhu to inform him of his decision to give him a chance to direct a film. However, Siddhu's phone is with his friends and they pick Ishari Ganesh's call. They give a series of hilarious responses to the producer, driving him to the point of reconsidering his decision to give the debutant an opportunity.

Eventually, Siddhu goes to meet the producer in person and pleads with him not to take away his opportunity for the goof ups of his friends.

The producer, who says the story is good, asks for a title that should be "bayangaram" (fear inducing). The announcement video ends with Siddhu's response who reveals the title of the film as 'Dayangaram'.

