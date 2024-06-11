First Single from Natural Star Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ to Drop on 15th June

Touted as one of the most exciting releases of the year, Natural Star Nani’s upcoming action spectacle ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ has audiences eagerly awaiting every update. Helmed by Vivek Athreya and produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the film marks Vivek Athreya and Nani’s second collaboration after ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ in 2022. Promising to be a full-blown action entertainer, the makers of the film have now made a big announcement, revealing the release date of the first single with a special video and a small audio clip of the song in the video. It looks like a solid grooving song is coming out after a very long time!

Announcing 15th June as the release date of the film’s first single, DVV Entertainment unveiled an exciting announcement video featuring Natural Star Nani in an electrifying, massy number. Sharing the video, the makers wrote on social media, “This time, he's here early to give you all a heads up about his rage this Saturday. Meanwhile, only recently, a crucial action-packed schedule featuring the climax was wrapped up in Hyderabad. A massive set had been created at an aluminium factory, highlighting the scale and grandeur of the production.

An action drama, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ written and directed by Vivek Athreya is scheduled for worldwide release on 29th August 2024. Produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the film also stars S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan and S. J. Suryah Sai Kumar P. amongst more in pivotal roles. The film’s music is orchestrated by Jakes Bejoy, while editing is handled by Karthika Srinivas. Cinematography is managed by Murali G.