First teaser of Pushpa The Rise to be released on Allu Arjun’s birthday

The teaser of Pushpa 2 is likely to be released on Allu Arjun’s birthday i.e on April 8. Reportedly, a three-minute-long video featuring several scenes from Pushpa 2 is likely to be released to celebrate Allu Arjun’s birthday. The makers of the film have neither confirmed nor denied these rumours.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule was released in 2021. It depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined Pushpa 2.

In October this year, Allu Arjun talked about how Pushpa was celebrated by everyone across the country. “I am very glad that we do have our differences. The beauty of this country is its diversity. But when this movie (Pushpa: The Rise) was made, it was celebrated by India. We are all sons and daughters of the Indian film industry. We are all proud that it is Indian cinema’s victory," he said while accepting ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ Award in New Delhi.