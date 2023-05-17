Flashback Wednesday: Rakul Preet Singh recalls shooting for 'De De Pyaar De'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : It's a nostalgic Wednesday for actor Rakul Preet Singh as her film 'De De Pyaar De' turned four today.

Recalling working in the film, Rakul took to Instagram and wrote, " #4yearsofddpd @ajaydevgn @tabutiful @luv films @gargankur82 #akivali #luvranjan I can't believe it's been 4 years .. thankyou to the entire team for an amazing memorable experience. Ayesha will always be very very special."

'De De Pyaar De' is produced by Luv Ranjan, who is best known for directing films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Directed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

The film follows the story of 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha (played by Rakul). In the film, Tabu plays Ajay's ex-wife. The story sheds light on the backlash Ajay faces for falling in love with a girl the age of his kids, and the complexities that come with it.

In the coming months, Rakul will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film.

She will also be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan and 'I love you' starring opposite actor Pavail Gulati.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor