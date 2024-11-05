Folk singer Sharda Sinha passes away after long battle with cancer

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Popular Folk singer Sharda Sinha, celebrated for her soulful Chhath songs, died on Tuesday, after battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer for several years.

The Padma Bhushan awardee had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi after being admitted on October 27.

Her son, Anshuman Sinha, confirmed the news through her official Instagram account and shared a picture of his mother.

"Your prayers and love will always remain with my mother. Chhathi Maiya has called her to herself. She is no longer with us in physical form," Sinha wrote in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and paid tributes to the singer. "I am deeply saddened by the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been very popular for the last several decades. The echo of her melodious songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will always remain. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the music world. My condolences are with her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" PM Modi posted on X.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also condoled the demise of the renowned singer.

Earlier, AIIMS confirmed that PM Modi is also in direct contact with her medical team, personally overseeing her treatment.

Sharda Sinha was a veteran of the music scene since the 1970s and contributed immensely to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music.

Her work was recognized with the Padma Bhushan in 2018, and she was also honoured with a National Film Award for her contributions to regional cinema.

