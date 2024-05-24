For Abrar Qazi sketching is like meditation: 'It calms my mind'

Mumbai, May 24 Actor Abrar Qazi has revealed that sketching is his hobby, which is therapeutic to him and helps him relax when the cameras are not rolling.

Abrar, who essays the role of Rajvansh, a.k.a RV, in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya', sketches on set whenever he gets some free time in between shots.

For him, sketching is not just an art but also a way to express himself better. It is an activity that helps him calm his mind and put together his thoughts better.

Talking about the same, Abrar said: "Not a lot of people know this, but I am an introvert, and sketching is something I absolutely love. Sketching is like meditation for me, it helps me focus, and calm my mind."

"I have received a lot of appreciation from my 'Kumkum Bhagya' team and friends for my sketches. I try to finish at least one portrait in one week. Everyone has their own unique way to fix their mood and be at peace, and sketching is therapeutic for me," he added.

In the recent episodes, viewers watched how Poorvi (Rachi Sharma) got arrested in a case of counterfeit currency because of Monisha (Srishti Jain), but on the other hand, her husband RV (Abrar) is trying his best to get her out of jail.

It will be interesting for the viewers to watch if Rajvansh gets to know about Monisha (Srishti Jain) being the true culprit behind putting Poorvi in jail.

'Kumkum Bhagya' airs every day at 9 p.m. on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor