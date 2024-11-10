For Ananya Panday, her ‘girls come first’

Mumbai, Nov 10 Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is a true friend and said that her girl friends come first no matter what.

Ananya took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a group photograph featuring all her girl friends.

In the image, the actress is seen flaunting her svelte figure dressed in a black fitted dress. She completed her look with her hair tied neatly into a bun and flaunted a no make-up look.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “Worse comes to worst… My girlfriend comes first #briDEE.”

Last week, Ananya wore her mom Bhavna Panday’s Indian ensemble outfit from 21 years ago designed by the late designer Rohit Bal.

The actress wore the outfit on the occasion of her friend, Deeya Shroff’s marriage with Mihir Madhvani and penned a heartwarming note in the caption.

She wrote: “briDEEEEEE @deeyashroff obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !! @mihirmadhvani also wearing my moms @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! Gudda forever”.

On November 7, it was announced that Ananya is set to share screen space with Lakshya Lalwani, who made his film debut with “Kill”, in the upcoming romantic movie “Chand Mera Dil”.

They took to their respective Instagram handles, where they shared several posters from the upcoming movie, which hinted that the movie is all about “love”.

The two captioned the post: “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai… Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025. @lakshya @karanjohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @vivek.sonni @marijkedesouza @paranjapetushar @dharmamovies.”

The film, which will release in 2025, is directed by Vivek Soni.

Talking about Ananya, she was last seen in “CTRL”, a screenlife thriller film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It also has Vihaan Samat. The film was about a social media influencer couple. When the boyfriend cheats on her, she turns to an AI app to erase his digital existence on her computer and social media.

