For Kartik Aaryan, cricket isn’t just a sport, it’s a lifelong passion

Mumbai, May 15 Bollywood’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan is an ardent fan of cricket. He said that it is not just a sport for him but a lifelong passion.

Kartik said: "Cricket isn’t just a sport for me; it’s a lifelong passion. I lived and breathed every moment of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and look forward to watching Team India excel in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.”

The actor has become the face for the campaign 'Free For All, Har Match Har Ball'. The recently released ad film for the campaign emphasises on Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Free on mobile’ offering for the tournament enabling all the cricket fans across the country to never miss any cricketing action.

“Through this campaign, we aim to extend the reach of the sport to every corner of the nation, ensuring that our users can experience every thrilling moment of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for free on their mobile devices," said a spokesperson for the streaming portal.

The first match will take place on June 2.

The ninth edition of the tournament will be hosted by West Indies and the US, with the event featuring 20 teams competing across 55 games for the right to be crowned ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 champions.

