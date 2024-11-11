For Sharvari ‘Diwali khatam’, ‘Alpha shuru’ as she shares workout pictures

Mumbai, Nov 11 Bollywood actress Sarvari dropped some Monday motivation pictures, where she is seen doing some intense workout and said that “Diwali khatam” and “Alpha” “shuru”.

Sharvari took to Instagram, where she shared a string of monochrome images doing intense barbell row workouts.

Captioning the image, she wrote: “Diwali Khatam.. Alpha Shuru! #MondayMotivation."

Currently, she is busy shooting for the upcoming project, ‘Alpha,’ leaving no stone unturned to fully immerse herself in her role.

In this film, she stars opposite Alia Bhatt, directed by Shiv Rawail of ‘The Railway Men’ fame. Both Alia and Sharvari have been filming in the scenic landscapes of Kashmir.

Sharvari had earlier said that she has been a big fan of Alia ever since she has watched her movies.

“That was a dream come true. Because I've been such a big fan of Alia's ever since I've watched her movies. She's incredible,” Sharvari said during the IFP Festival, one of the world’s leading festivals for all things Creativity X Culture.

“I never thought that so early on in my career I'd get an opportunity to work with Alia and headline a project like Alpha with her. So, for me, it is a dream come true,” she said.

‘Alpha’ is slated for release on December 25, 2025.

On Diwali, Sharvari shared a glimpse of her family and tagged them as the reason for who she is and what she dreams to become.

Sharvari shared three pictures of posing alongside her family on Diwali. The first two pictures had the actress nicely posing with her family.

For the caption, she wrote: “The centre of my universe. The reason for who I am and what I dream to become! - My Aai, Baba, Kastu, Arry & Miso. PS. What’s a family photo without some chaos. Happy Diwali ~ Shubh Deepawali from all of us to each one of y’all.”

