"For the first time I've watched a movie with PM": Veteran star Jeetendra after attending screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' with PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], December 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with NDA MPs attended the special screening of the film "The Sabarmati Report" at Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament Complex Library on Monday. The screening was also attended by veteran star Jeetendra, his daughter and producer Ektaa R Kapoor, and the entire team of the film.

After watching the film with the renowned dignitaries from the political field, Jeetendra told media, "I told PM Modi that I have spent 50 years in the film industry and for the first time because of my daughter, I have watched a movie with PM. PM Modi told me that I am also watching the first film after becoming the Prime Minister."

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, 'The Sabarmati Report' is based on the burning of a Sabarmati Express coach near Godhra station in 2002.

PM Modi, after attending the screening, took to X and showered praise on the makers and the 'The Sabarmati Report' team.

"Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report'. I commend the makers of the film for their effort," the PM wrote on X while sharing photos from the screening.

PM Modi earlier also praised the film's effort to reveal the truth via a post on X.

In response to a post on X, which shared the trailer of the film, PM Modi commented, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

Multiple Chief Ministers have also attended screening of the film and praised the story with some states making the decision to declare the film tax free. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Haryana CM Nayab Saini also expressed their admiration for the film on paying a tribute to the 59 victims who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra are also a part of 'The Sabarmati Report'. In the film, they played the roles of the journalists.

