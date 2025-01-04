Forever Star India Awards: Era Joshi Best Model Of The Year 2024

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 4, 2025 02:39 PM

ir="ltr">Model Era Joshi has won the Best Model Of The Year 2024 award at Forever Star India Awards 2024. Whether it is about gorgeous shoots or it is about getting published internationally, the beautiful model has nailed it.

She has received this prestigious award for her exceptional work in the fashion industry. According to Forever Star India, Era has given many interesting shoots, one of which reflects the relationship between digital media and reality, with each pose and each image of her shoot she invites the viewers into a world where dreams and reality are intertwined. Her work also includes international magazine publications, according to Forever Star India, her work was published in Artells Magazine in the year 2024.

On winning the award Era Joshi said, “Thank you Forever Star India Awards, I am deeply grateful for this recognition.Cheers.”Bollywood Actor and Model Mr Rahul Dev was the celebrity guest for the grand event. Forever Star India Awards were organized at Zee Studios in Jaipur.

According to sources, Era Joshi is also a brilliant dancer. She is acquainted with 11 dance forms including 25 Yard Skirt, Belly, Indian Classical, Western, Ghoomar etc. Earlier in the year 2024, she uploaded her dance videos which she choreographed on her YouTube channel, which she closed later on because she wanted to focus on her career, according to sources.