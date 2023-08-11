Forgotten star Imran Khan confirms Bollywood comeback

Imran Khan has been making headlines over his personal life in the past few years. The actor who went inactive after 2015 has announced a surprise comeback. In a rare post on Instagram, Imran updated fans that he is working on his comeback in Bollywood. He wrote on Threads, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.” A fan joked that they wanted ‘Luck 2’

Making the announcement, Imran wrote, “I guess that's what I get for posting on Threads.” Reacting to Imran's decision, a fan wrote, “Please come back.” “Missed you so much, ” added another one. Someone also commented, “Please tell me this is trueee!” Many of them have already shared a list of Imran Khan movie sequels that they wish to see him in soon. Imran is the nephew, of actor Aamir Khan He made his onscreen debut when played the childhood version of Aamir in his iconic films, Mansoor Khan's 1988 romantic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and his 1992 rom com Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Imran made his debut as a lead actor in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia D'Souza, which recently completed 15 years after its release.

Imran starred in several movies, mainly rom-coms, including I Hate Luv Storys opposite Sonam Kapoor, Danish Aslam's 2010 rom-com Break Ke Baad opposite Deepika Padukone, Ali Abbas Zafar's 2011 Mere Brother Ki Dulhan opposite Katrina Kaif and Shakun Batra's 2012 directorial debut Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu opposite Kareena Kapoor. He also starred in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2013 satirical black comedy Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola opposite Anushka Sharma, and Milan Luthria's 2013 gangster film Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara! opposite Sonakshi Sinha and Abhinay Deo's Delhi Belly. However, he was not seen in any film after 2015.