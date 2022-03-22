Former Bigg Boss contestant Dimpy Ganguly announces third pregnancy

Dimpy Ganguly, former Bigg Boss 8 contestant and model, has announced her third pregnancy. Taking to Instagram, Dimpy shared a photo as she posed with her two children--daughter Reanna and son Aryaan. Dimpy is married to businessman Rohit Roy.Sharing the post, Dimpy wrote, "To me, the most gratifying and fulfilling love I have ever experienced is the love I have received from my babies. That selflessly selfish yet selfishly selfless kind, when they can't help but only think of you in their happiest, saddest, angriest, sleepiest, crankiest, hungriest moments, making you feel like some magical being and putting you on an almost god-like pedestal that can solve all the problems in their world, is what gives me a purpose every single day, to be a better person, to see the world with hopeful eyes even in the darkest of times, to let go of all that's painful and just be happy that regardless of what judgements the world might pass about me, I will always be their 'mum'."

She added, "How I know this? Because I'm still like that with mine. Can't believe very soon this love will become x3! Happy mother's day to all the lovely girl mums, boy mums, furry mums, friend mums, dads who are also mums and basically anyone who is willing to open their hearts to responsibly give and receive a love that's this big in magnitude in the UAE and all over the world. #uaemothersday #mothersday #mothers #momofthree."Dimpy and Rohit tied the knot in November 2015. While Reanna was born in June 2016, they became parents to Aryaan in 2020. earlier, Dimpy was married to Rahul Mahajan. They got divorced in 2015 after five years of marriage.

