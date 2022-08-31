Former Cong MP and Kannada actress Ramya announces comeback to acting

Bengaluru, Aug 31 Former Congress MP and ex AICC social media division head, Kannada film actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana has announced her comeback to films on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

Ramya, known for her hard-hitting remarks against the ruling BJP and the RSS, stated that she will also launch her film production house.

"Happy Ganesha habba everyone. The asihi suddi' (sweet news) most of you guessed right. I am going to be doing films again. This time though I will also be producing through my boutique production house AppleBox Studios,' Ramya stated.

"If you're wondering what an apple box is, it's a small wooden box, most humble and inconspicuous, but very useful on a film set. The apple box has been my constant companion throughout my journey in films. When we didn't have chairs on sets or if a little height was required for camera or actors the apple box was always there. To me it was the simplicity of the equipment that inspired me and hence the name," she explained.

"AppleBox Studios is currently on the threshold of producing two theatrical films which will be distributed by KRG Studios. I'm very excited about both these projects.

"AppleBox Studios will also be tip-toeing into the OTT domain with films and web series.

"Watch out for more announcements on our social media handles across various platforms," she stated.

"Thank you to the best fans ever, my family, friends, well-wishers and colleagues for your unwavering love and support. Special shout-out to KGF series producer Vijay Kiragandur, producer Jayanna, Yogi G Raj and Karthik Gowda for their encouragement," Ramya added.

