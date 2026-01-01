Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu blessed with baby boy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu and his wife, Chennupalli Vidya, have been blessed with a baby boy.

On Monday, Ambati took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans and followers. He posted a photo from the hospital, in which his wife can be seen lying beside their newborn.

"Happy to have been blessed with a baby boy..." he captioned the post.

As soon as he announced the arrival of the newborn, fans and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section to extend their best wishes to Ambati and Chennupalli.

"Congratulations brother," former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan commented.

"Congratulations Raydu," star cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote.

Ambati Rayudu and Chennupalli tied the knot in February 2009. They are already doting parents to two daughters.

In 2023, Ambati Rayudu announced retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.

Taking to X, Ambati wrote, "It has been an emotional night that culminated in a special IPL win. On that high note, I would like to announce my retirement from all forms of Indian cricket," Rayudu penned down his emotional journey.

"When I took up the cricket bat as a kid playing with the tennis ball at home, I didn't imagine the wonderful journey that would follow for more than two decades," he added.

The Andhra boy has played 55 ODIs for India where he had scored 1694 runs with an average of 47.05. His best knock was unbeaten 124 runs. He scored three centuries and 10 fifties in ODI cricket for India. He has also played six T20I matches for India and smashed 42 runs.

The former player remembered his debut match and cherishing the moment, he said, "I consider it my greatest honour to have represented my country from the Under-19 to the highest level. I still remember the day I received my India cap for the first time in 2013 - it is a memory I will cherish forever."

"I would like to thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) and the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for showing faith in my ability and providing me with the opportunity to express myself on the field," he added.

