Former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas dies at 26

Sherika De Armas, who represented Uruguay in the Miss World competition in 2015, died on October 13 after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 26. She was suffering from cervical cancer, New York Post reported. Sherika’s untimely passing has triggered a wave of heartfelt tributes from her family, friends and fans. Her brother Mayk’ De Armas expressed on social media, “Fly high, little sister. Always and forever.”

The current Miss Uruguay Carla Romero, meanwhile, mourned Sherika’s death and said she was “too evolved for this world. One of the most beautiful women I have ever met in my life.”During the Miss World 2015 contest, Sherika didn’t make it to the top 30. However, her participation at 18 years old had her standing out as one of only six competitors of that age. “I always wanted to be a model, whether a beauty model, an advertising model or a catwalk model,” she once said in an interview.“I like everything related to fashion and I think that within a beauty pageant, any girl’s dream is to have the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe. I am very happy to be able to live this experience full of challenges,” she had said.