"Fouja has been the closest to my heart", says Pavan Malhotra on receiving his second National Award

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Actor Pavan Malhotra on Tuesday, bagged his second National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the Haryanvi film 'Fouja.'

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

In an interview with ANI, Pavan expressed his happiness and spoke about his deep connection with the film.

"Winning the National Award is a big deal. This is my second National Award, the first one being in 1998. I have won this award for Fouja... I have worked in amazing films, played amazing roles, and worked with outstanding directors, but Fouja has been the closest to my heart... I give all credit to the Indian Army," he said.

The 'Jab We Met' actor first won a National Award for his performance in the 1998 film Fakir. Over a career of nearly 40 years, Pavan has acted in more than 55 films across different languages and appeared in over 16 television shows. He is also known for his role in the popular movie 'Jab We Met'.

