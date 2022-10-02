Fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi begins with Devmanoos actress Tejaswini Lonari

Colors Marathi is all set to premiere the season 4 of Bigg Boss. After the show becomes super hit in Hindi, it also started in Marathi a few years ago. The Marathi also gave a stormy response to this program. The fourth season has come up to the audience. The grand premiere of season 4 is underway and actress Tejaswini Lonari has got the opportunity to step into the house for the first time in this season.

Actor Tejaswini Lonari is has been working in the entertainment industry for the past 14 years. She was seen in the role of MLA Bain in the serial Devmanoos on Zee Marathi. Apart from this she acted in films like Chinu, Guldasta. Before entering the house, Tejaswini has given her first duty by Bigg Bos. She has got the responsibility of the kitchen, in the Bigg Boss house.