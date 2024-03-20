"Franchise closest to my heart": Tiger Shroff shares update on 'Baaghi 4'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : Actor Tiger Shroff on Wednesday confirmed the fourth sequel of the 'Baaghi' franchise.

Tiger dropped an action-packed video on Instagram and wrote, "The franchise closest to my heart, also the most challenging for my heart, got this far thanks to your love. #2025 #baaghi4 #sajidnadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala."

The video shows his action journey from 'Baaghi' to 'Baaghi 3'. Tiger's chiselled physique flaunted his six-packs and biceps. His famous dialogue from 'Baaghi 2' is shown in the last where he says, "Ye jo tera torture hai, ye mera warm up hai."

The promo video added a caption that read, "He fought for his family, he fought against country. Sajid Nadiadwala brings you the most heroic, fearless chapter of Baaghi Universe."

Netizens got excited and showered heart and fire emoticons in the comment section.

Earlier, an official announcement made by Amazon Prime Video read, "The fourth installment of the 'Baaghi' franchise is set to captivate audiences once again."

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan Nadiadwala, the film will be released in theatres in 2025.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger is geared up for his upcoming film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', also featuring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Alaya Furniturewala and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The movie is slated to be released on April 10, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor