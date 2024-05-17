Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel grace Cannes red carpet for 'Megalopolis' world premiere

Cannes [France], May 17 : The Cannes Film Festival hosted the world premiere of the epic science fiction drama 'Megalopolis', written, directed, and produced by Francis Ford Coppola, reported Deadline.

This star-studded ensemble cast marks Coppola's return to the Croisette, where he previously premiered both Apocalypse Now (1979) and The Conversation (1974), winning the prestigious Palme d'Or for each film.

Coppola was accompanied by the film's actors, Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Grace Van der Waal, Chloe Fineman, and Giancarlo Esposito, who walked the red carpet at the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

Coppola looked graceful in a black suit. Nathalie Emmanuel dazzled in her white dress, Adam Driver stunned everyone in his white coloured suit, while Aubrey Plaza looked gorgeous in her white dress.

Other guests who attended the gala included Jury Members Omar Sy, Nadine Labaki and President of the Jury Greta Gerwig, Teyana Taylor, Zaho de Sagazan, Sergei Loznitsa, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Yseult, and Irene Jacob.

Megalopolis is a Roman Epic story set in a fictitious modern America. Cesar Catilina (Driver), a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opponent, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Esposito), who remains committed to a regressive status quo that perpetuates greed, special interests, and partisan warfare, clash. Socialite Julia Cicero (Emmanuel), the mayor's daughter, is torn between them, her love for Cesar dividing her allegiance and compelling her to find what she feels mankind deserves.

It features a large ensemble cast that includes Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, D.B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor