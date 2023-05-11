'Freaky Friday' sequel moving ahead, Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis expected to return

Los Angeles, May 11 After two decades, actresses Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are in talks to reunite for a sequel to the hit body-swap comedy 'Freaky Friday'.

The sequel is in the works at Disney, with Lohan and Curtis expected to reprise their roles as mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess Coleman. Elyse Hollander, whose work has been featured on the Black List, is penning the script, reports 'Variety'.

Based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel of the same name, the story was adapted for the screen twice before the 2003 film - in 1976 starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, and in 1995 with Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman. But the Lohan-Curtis version found the most success, scoring over $160 million at the box office.

Rumours started circulating about a potential sequel in February, when Curtis posted a photo of her and Lohan on Instagram with the caption, "It's Friday. I'm just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!"

"It's going to happen," Curtis elaborated in an interview with Variety at the Producers Guild Awards on February 26. "Without saying there's anything officially happening, I'm looking at you in this moment and saying, 'Of course it's going to happen.' It's going to happen."

The news was revealed in a New York Times interview with Lohan and Curtis celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 2003 film, directed by Mark Waters, which follows a mom and daughter who wake up one Friday morning to find they've swapped bodies.

"As I went around the world with 'Halloween Ends', people wanted to know if there was going to be another 'Freaky Friday'," Curtis told the New York Times. "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made'."

