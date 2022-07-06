French actress Judith Chemla, becomes victim of domestic abuse

Popular French actress Judith Chemla revealed that she is a victim of domestic violence. Sharing a series of photos of her injuries, Judith in a long note wrote "A year ago my face was injured, blue, purple under my eye, I saw myself deformed. A year ago I looked at my face in the mirror and I knew that I could no longer hide my face." She added, 'I have so much evidence that he continues to try and harm me... What must it take for him to leave me alone?" She further wrote, "I can't stand it anymore. I demand peace. Is it clearer like this?"

According to a report, in the post, Chemla also refers to filing more than one complaint against the perpetrator and asks, "Should I go back to the police a third time? Filing a third complaint in a year? To be in the film industry and have the sword of Damocles of eight months of a suspended sentence, isn't that enough?'Chemla was on the cast of the recently released comedy ‘Not My Type’ and also starred in ‘My Brothers And I’, which ran in the 2021 Un Certain Regard section of Cannes. Neither she nor the director, Manca, however, appeared for the official screening.