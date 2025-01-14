French Woman Duped on Instagram in Brad Pitt Dating Scam Using AI-Generated Photos and Videos

Digital fraud is on the rise due to advanced techniques and artificial intelligence. A recent case involved a French woman who was tricked out of 80,000 Euros by a man pretending to be Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. The scammer contacted her on Instagram, posing as Pitt, and used AI-generated videos and edited images to convince her of his love.

According to BFM TV, the woman fell victim to this elaborate scam, which also contributed to the end of her marriage. She divorced her husband under the belief that she would be with Brad Pitt.

The fraudster further manipulated her by claiming that his bank accounts were frozen due to his divorce from Angelina Jolie and that he needed money for kidney surgery. She only realized she had been deceived when she saw Brad Pitt in the news with a new girlfriend.