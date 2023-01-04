Friends remember Tunisha Sharma on birth anniversary

It's late TV actor Tunisha Sharma's birth anniversary and on occasion, quite a few of her friends have taken to social media to share heartwarming wishes for her.

Actors Abhishek Sharma and Kanan Sharma have posted a bunch of photos with Tunisha on Instagram along with a sweet note. They wrote, "Today we would have wished you happy birthday...We are going to miss you our little tunu ....Still not able to believe u have gone ....Till we meet again chottu. We are gonna always remember you for your smile and pure heart. Love you always."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm9qTCNKH44/?hl=en

Tunisha's friend Reem Sheikh wrote, "I hope you are celebrating your birthday up there in heaven with your dad whom you loved the most...happy birthday."

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She also worked in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'.

The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.

Young Katrina Kaif was portrayed by Tunisha Sharma in the films - 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'. She also had a brief appearance in 'Dabangg 3' alongside Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul' on December 24. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

The deceased actor's mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha's mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.

Earlier on Monday, the family of TV actor Sheezan Khan, who has been in jail since December 25 in connection with Tunisha Sharma's death case, named an "uncle" who the late actress was in mortal fear of.

Sheezan's advocate alleged that Tunisha was in frightful awe of her 'uncle' from Chandigarh, who instigated her mother, Vanita, to strangulate Tunisha.

"Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing the name of Sanjeev Kaushal. At the instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha's mother broke her phone and tried to strangulate her.

"Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha's mother used to control Tunisha's life," she added.

Advocate Mishra further alleged that Sanjeev and Tunisha's mother controlled her finances, so much so that she had to plead before her mother for her own money.

"Tunisha and Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal and her mother, Vanita, used to control Tunisha's finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money," said Sheezan Khan's advocate.

